OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 8 to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update brings the much-awaited One-Handed Mode, which will make it easier for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users to use their smartphones.

Apart from that, the update also brings improved system stability along with the Android December Security patch, and bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the mistouches when the phone was in pocket

Fixed the display issue on the uninstalling page

Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Camera Fixed the crash issue while opening the App

Fixed the black screen issue

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.