OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 8 to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update brings the much-awaited One-Handed Mode, which will make it easier for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users to use their smartphones.

Image: XDA

Apart from that, the update also brings improved system stability along with the Android December Security patch, and bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System

  • Optimized the mistouches when the phone was in pocket
  • Fixed the display issue on the uninstalling page
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Camera

  • Fixed the crash issue while opening the App
  • Fixed the black screen issue

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.

