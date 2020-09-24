OnePlus is now rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users. While the latest OxygenOS 11 update is mainly focussed on bug fixes and stability improvements, it does include new features, including the new ‘Canvas’ feature, visual changes of stock apps like weather, settings, and messages.

The new Canvas feature automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You’ll be able to view it anytime without waking up the screen. To enable the feature, go to Settings> Customization> Wallpaper> Canvas> Choose photo preview. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimzed some UI display in Settings

Fixed the low probability issue that widgets did not respond

Fixed the failure to wake up Google Assistant in some cases

Fixed the issue that the HD icon on the call log interface was not centered

Fixed the black screen issue when user entered “Tips & Support” interface

Improved the system stability Clock Fixed the issue that numbers disappeared in Timer under some special circumstances Ambient display Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You can view it anytime without waking up the screen (Path: Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically) Network Optimize the power consumption of the Smart 5G