OnePlus is now rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users. While the latest OxygenOS 11 update is mainly focussed on bug fixes and stability improvements, it does include new features, including the new ‘Canvas’ feature, visual changes of stock apps like weather, settings, and messages.
The new Canvas feature automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You’ll be able to view it anytime without waking up the screen. To enable the feature, go to Settings> Customization> Wallpaper> Canvas> Choose photo preview. You can see the full official changelog below.
Changelog
System
- Optimzed some UI display in Settings
- Fixed the low probability issue that widgets did not respond
- Fixed the failure to wake up Google Assistant in some cases
- Fixed the issue that the HD icon on the call log interface was not centered
- Fixed the black screen issue when user entered “Tips & Support” interface
- Improved the system stability
Clock
- Fixed the issue that numbers disappeared in Timer under some special circumstances
Ambient display
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You can view it anytime without waking up the screen (Path: Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)
Network
- Optimize the power consumption of the Smart 5G
Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 8 series and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.