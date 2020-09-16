OxygenOS Open Beta 18 for OnePlus 7 series adds new features to Game space

OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 18 to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. The new Open Beta update brings a number of new features, Android September 2020 security patch, and bug fixes.

With the latest OxygenOS Open Beta update installed, OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro users will be able to send a quick reply to messages that you receive while gaming. The update also adds a gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. Mistouch prevention is another useful feature that will be useful for gamers. Beyond that, the update includes some new features for the Community app, fixes for the screen recorder, and notification bar issue.

Changelog

System Fixed the known issues with screen recorder Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally Updated Android security patch to 2020.09 Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Game space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Community Add the Best Answer function, which allows you to mark others’ answers. Best Answer will also be rewarded with experience points Add mall function, you can buy mobile phones and other OnePlus products more conveniently Optimized the log information capture function



For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 7 series and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.