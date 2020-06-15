OxygenOS Open Beta 15 for OnePlus 7 series brings Dark Mode shortcut, Android June Security Patch and more

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are now getting the OxygenOS Open Beta 15 update. The update brings a couple of new features, some improvements, and bug fixes.

Talking about what’s new in OxygenOS Open Beta 15, you now get a shortcut to switch to Dark Mode in the notification bar, an updated OnePlus brand logo, and Android June Security Patch. The update also brings frequently dialed contacts in the dialing interface. You can see the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

System Added a shortcut to switch to Dark Mode in notification bar (scroll down to enable)

Fixed the sharp edges of application cards in the recent apps screen

Fixed the screen flashing issue after locking the device

Updated OnePlus Brand Logo for a refreshed look

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06 Bluetooth Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement. Shelf Refined the step counter’s accuracy for recording the movement Phone The frequently dialed contacts will now be available in the dialing interface

OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.