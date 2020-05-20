OxygenOS Open Beta 14 and OxygenOS Open Beta 4 are now rolling out for OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series respectively. Though both the update brings basically the same features for OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

The update includes Android May 2020 Security patch, system stability improvement, more clock options in the ambient display, ability to view call recording in the call history, and a couple of bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

OxygenOS Open Beta 14 for OnePlus 7 series update Changelog

System Fix the problem that some software voice input cannot be recognized

Fix the problem of the disappearance of contacts in the address book on some devices

More clock style options now available in ambient display (Settings—Customization—Clock style)

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05 Phone Now you can view call recording in call history ( Move to the call history, click the three-dot menu on the upper right to access the call recording?

OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 7T series update Changelog

System Fix the problem that some software voice input cannot be recognized

Fix the problem of the disappearance of contacts in the address book on some devices

More clock style options now available in ambient display?Settings—Customization—Clock style?

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05 Phone Now you can view call recording in call history (Move to the call history, click the three-dot menu on the upper right to access the call recording?

For those not aware, Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your phone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.