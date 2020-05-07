OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are now getting OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update. The update brings some improvements and fixes alongside the Android April 2020 Security patch.

Prior to this, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 12, but the company had to pull the update following user complaints that they’re unable to unlock their smartphones. However, the Open Beta 13 update has caused no issues so far. The latest update gives you ringing duration information for missed calls, ability to switch your mobile data on phone calls. The update also makes the OnePlus 7 series capable of detecting dirt on its camera lens. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience Added the missing recording icon in call screen Updated Android security patch to 2020.04 Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Phone Added the ringing duration info for missed calls Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE

Camera Added a feature which can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality



OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.

Source: Reddit