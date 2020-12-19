OnePlus is one of the first few companies that offer the latest version of Android right after Google, and unlike Galaxy users, OnePlus users hardly complain about software updates. This is set to change as OnePlus is likely to delay the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for both OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

According to the Chinese language version of the OnePlus forum, the latest version of Android will surface on the OnePlus 7 and 7T series next year and not in December this year as the company confirmed previously. OnePlus says that the reason behind the delay is some problem with the encryption of data. The company, however, mentions that the Chinese version of the software, which is known as HydrogenOS, has got impacted by the issue, but this will likely have an impact on the US version of the software as well(via PhoneArena).

Undoubtedly, this will upset OnePlus 7 and 7T users. What’s even worse is that the company didn’t give us the exact details about when we can expect the OxygenOS 11 update to arrive on OnePlus 7 and 7T smartphones. On the bright side, however, it’s a good thing that OnePlus is not pushing a buggy update to the users.

At present, only OnePlus 8 and 8T series are running the latest version of Android. Apart from OnePlus 7 and 7T, the company also promised to offer OxygenOS 11 update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. The company’s latest budget smartphones are also going to get the update in the coming days.

If you’re an OnePlus 7/7T user, does the delay worry you? Let us know down in the comments.