After months of delay, OnePlus finally made the first beta update of OxygenOS 11 available for OnePlus 7 and 7T users in January. And now, the company is rolling out the fourth beta build of the OxygenOS 11 to both OnePlus 7T series. The update adds no new features, but it includes general bug fixes and improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue that the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Bluetooth Fixed the issue where Bluetooth headsets are silent in aptX Adaptive mode



For those not aware, the OxygenOS 11 beta is not a stable build, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone, some of the known issues can be found in the official changelog above. And if you’re fine with that, you can download the OxygenOS 11 beta update on your OnePlus 7T handset. But before you proceed, make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

Those who’re currently running the Open Beta 3 update can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update.