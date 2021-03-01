After months of delay, OnePlus finally made the first beta update of OxygenOS 11 available for OnePlus 7 and 7T users in January. And now, the company is rolling out the third beta build of the OxygenOS 11 to both OnePlus 7 and 7T series. The update adds no new features, but it includes general bug fixes and improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the effect of unlocking animation Fixed the issue of slow charging rate in some cases Fixed the lagging issue when playing screen-recorded videos Fixed the small probability failure issue with the Double Tap to Wake Fixed the issue that Netflix could not play HD videos

Bluetooth Fixed the silent issue when the Bluetooth transport protocol is changed to AptX

Network Improved the stability of the Wi-Fi connection and reduce Internet outages



For those not aware, the OxygenOS 11 beta is not a stable build, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone, some of the known issues can be found in the official changelog above. And if you’re fine with that, you can download the OxygenOS 11 beta update on your OnePlus 7 / 7T handset. But before you proceed, make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

Those who’re currently running the Open Beta 2 update can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update.