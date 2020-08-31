OnePlus is now rolling OxygenOS 10.5.6 to OnePlus Nord users. The latest software update brings a number of improvements and no new features and bug fixes.

The latest OxygenOS 10.5.6 for OnePlus Nord smartphone brings improved system stability, optimized image stabilization performance, improved general power consumption, and improved Bluetooth connection stability. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved system stability

Camera Optimized image stabilization performance

Power Improved general power consumption

Bluetooth Improved Bluetooth connection stability



It’s worth noting that the latest OxygenOS update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning if you’re using a Nord, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get it.

You can update your OnePlus Nord smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.