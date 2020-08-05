OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.4 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users: OnePlus Buds support, Clock styles, More

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.4(India and Global) for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users. The new OxygenOS update brings a couple of new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

The latest OxygenOS update brings support for OnePlus Buds in OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, making it easier for you to take advantage of the wireless connection. The update also includes the Android July 2020 security patch, a better reading experience, new customizable clock styles for your phone screen. The latest update has also adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement.

In a forum post, OnePlus clarifies that the update that’s currently rolling out for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users in India and in other parts of the world will carry a different version number for users in the EU. Users in the EU will get OxygenOS 10.0.7, though the update is the same as the OxygenOS 10.3.4. However, users in the EU will have to wait a few more days to get the update. Meanwhile, you can read the full official changelog of OxygenOS 10.3.4 below.

Changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style) Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Reading mode Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings – Display – Reading mode – Turn on reading mode – Chromatic effect)

Bluetooth It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement

Network Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers



The update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning not everyone will get the latest update today. Nevertheless, you can expect the update to be available to more OnePlus 7 users in the coming days. To update your OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, you can go to the Settings> System> System updates.