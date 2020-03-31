OnePlus is now rolling out stable OxygenOS 10.3.2 to OnePlus 7 users. The update brings the Android March Security patch, gallery improvement, RAM optimization, system stability improvement, and a couple of other fixes.

The update currently rolling out to OnePlus 7 users only and as per reports, the update will also be made available for 7 Pro users. But, we don’t know as to when it will be available for 7 Pro smartphones.

OxygenOS 10.3.2 Changelog

System Optimized RAM Management

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Updated Android security patch to 2020.03 Gallery Improved system stability for recording videos in slow-mo

Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in gallery

Now play videos without any lags

The update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning not everyone will get the latest update today. Nevertheless, you can expect the update to be available to more OnePlus 7 users in the coming days.