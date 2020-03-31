OnePlus is now rolling out stable OxygenOS 10.3.2 to OnePlus 7 users. The update brings the Android March Security patch, gallery improvement, RAM optimization, system stability improvement, and a couple of other fixes.

The update currently rolling out to OnePlus 7 users only and as per reports, the update will also be made available for 7 Pro users. But, we don’t know as to when it will be available for 7 Pro smartphones.

OxygenOS 10.3.2 Changelog

System

  • Optimized RAM Management

  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.03

Gallery

  • Improved system stability for recording videos in slow-mo

  • Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in gallery

  • Now play videos without any lags

The update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning not everyone will get the latest update today. Nevertheless, you can expect the update to be available to more OnePlus 7 users in the coming days.

Comments