OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.4(India) and OxygenOS 10.0.12(EU and Global) for OnePlus 7T and 7T ProÂ users. The new OxygenOS update brings a couple of new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

The latest OxygenOS update brings support for OnePlus Buds in OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, making it easier for you to take advantage of the wireless connection. The update also includes the Android July 2020 security patch, new customizable clock styles for your phone screen. The latest update has also adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement. You can read the full official changelog below.

OxygenOS 10.3.4/10.0.12 Changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style) Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Bluetooth It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement

Network Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers



The update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning not everyone will get the latest update today. Nevertheless, you can expect the update to be available to more OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users in the coming days. To update your smarpthone, you can go to the Settings> System> System updates.