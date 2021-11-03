Activision Blizzard has announced, during its Q3 2021 earnings report, that Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 have both been delayed indefinitely.

“As we have worked with new leadership in Blizzard and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for next year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential,“ Activision Blizzard explained in their latest earnings report.

“While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisaged.”

It’s currently unclear just when Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 may launch now as Activision Blizzard has not specified a release window just yet, however it’s believed that they may launch in 2023 at the earliest.

With all the allegations and lawsuits surrounding Activision Blizzard King at the moment, not to mention the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hardly a surprise that these blockbuster games are going to require more time to be completed.