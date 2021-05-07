Microsoft has released a new feature for the Edge browser which ties their Outlook.com mail service more closely with the browser.

The company has added the option of adding an Outlook Smart Tile to the New Tab page of the browser.

When enabled, and you have signed in, you can see your three most recent emails and also start a new email or meeting request in Outlook, directly from the new tab page.

To get started, open a new tab page and click the plus sign beside your current quick links. Under suggestions, click Outlook. You’ll need to sign in to Microsoft Edge with the same account you use for Outlook to enable this feature.

Microsoft has actually announced the feature in January this year, and it is currently available in Edge Canary.

What do our readers think of Microsoft tying their browser closer to their services? Let us know below.

via Leo Varela