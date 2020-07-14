Microsoft has just added support for Google Calendars to Microsoft 365.

The move is part of Microsoft’s plan to improve remote worker’s Worf/Life balance by allowing them to plan around their personal appointments.

Both personal Outlook.com and Gmail calendars are supported.

Microsoft says other people who can see your business calendar will be able to see that you have time blocked off, though not the actual contents of the appointment, and would, therefore, work around your personal time.

Microsoft also announced a raft of other improvements to Microsoft 365, which can be seen listed here.

Via the verge