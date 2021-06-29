Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2123.2, the update adds the ability to find pinned emails by using the filter button. You can pin emails by swiping left or right, though you’ll t have to change the swipe action in the Settings if swiping left or right doesn’t pin your email.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Do you pin emails in Outlook on the Web? We’ve got your back. You can now find your pinned emails using the filter button at the top of the message list. You can pin new emails by setting up a Pin swipe action in settings, or by tapping the … in the top right corner of the reading pane.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.