Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2129.1, the update adds a new feature, which remembers when you tap “X” to remove unwanted people suggestions and make sure that you don’t see these unwanted people suggestions on other Outlook apps. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

When adding a recipient to an email, tap “X” to remove unwanted people suggestions. When you remove a suggested person, you will not see it appear on other Outlook apps either.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.