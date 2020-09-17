The previously Xbox exclusive Ori and the Will of the Wisps will now be available on Nintendo Switch.

Revealed through a recent Nintendo Direct Mini Partners Showcase, the fantastic Metroidvania platformer become available on Nintendo’s handheld/console hybrid later today.

The game’s departure from Xbox exclusivity isn’t surprising. Microsoft has been keen to bring non-key IPs over to Nintendo Switch in recent years. The original Ori title was also ported to Switch. However, unlike the Microsoft published Cuphead, neither of the games are on PS4.

Alongside a standard release, the game will also receive a gorgeous Collector’s Edition. Check out the trailer below:

This game is also playable on PC and Android through Xbox Game Streaming. A next-gen enhancement for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will allow console gamers to play the game at 120fps, the more powerful system will display at 4K.