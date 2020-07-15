OPPO’s latest tech can fully charge a 4000mAh smartphone battery in just 20 mins

OPPO today announced its new flash charge lineup. The 125W flash charge is the main highlight in the lineup. This technology can charge a 4000mAh battery up to 41% in 5 minutes and fully charge it in 20 minutes. It also supports popular protocols including 65W PD and 125W PPS. OPPO claims that this is the most advanced flash charging technology in the industry. You can read about the other new chargers below.
- The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes at the fastest rate. It has reduced the interference in frequency and thereby enabled wireless charging to be widely applied.
- OPPO also launched today the world’s smallest and thinnest 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, and the 110W mini flash charger that features a unique dual-level architecture.
- OPPO’s 110W mini flash charger has defied the limits of size and efficiency for high-power adapters.
Source: Oppo
