OPPO is said to launch its first-ever foldable phone as early as next month, and while the company has done a good job at keeping the device under wraps, tipsters have managed to reveal some key specifications about the new OPPO foldable. And now, reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has also confirmed some of the previously leaked specifications.

The tipster says the new OPPO foldable phone will feature a 120 Hz main display, which will have a left-aligned hole-punch design to house the selfie camera. The tipster also confirms the 32 MP selfie camera and 50 MP rear camera in the foldable phone. Additionally, the new foldable phone will have a secondary display with a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. The fingerprint reader is expected to be on the side of the display.

In another leak, the Chinese tipster claimed that the company’s upcoming foldable phone will officially be called OPPO Find N. However, we haven’t heard other tipsters confirming the name, so you might want to take it with a pinch of salt.

According to previous rumors, OPPO’s first-ever foldable phone is codenamed “Peacock” and will feature an 8-inch LTPO OLED display panel with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery, though it’s not clear whether it’ll have support for the blazing-fast 125W fast charging support. The foldable phone will be powered by Android 12-based Color OS 12.