OPPO appears to be readying its first-ever foldable phone for a launch next week, which is when the company’s Inno Day 2021 press conference will happen. Although not officially confirmed, the “Unfold the Future” tagline for the Inno Day 2021 event gives us a big enough hint that the much-awaited foldable phone could finally be unveiled at the event.

Moreover, the OPPO foldable phone with model number “OPPO PEUM00” has been listed on the Geekbench benchmark site. This also hints that the official launch could happen very soon. The listing also confirms some of the previously leaked specifications. For example, the listing suggests it’ll be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and will run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Talking about the Geekbench scores, the alleged Oppo foldable phone scored single-core scores of 925 and multi-core scores of 3,364 on Geekbench 5.

HERE IS WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE OPPO FOLDABLE PHONE

Rumor has it that the foldable handset will fold inward, much like Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. However, we haven’t seen the renders as yet, so we can’t tell to what extent OPPO’s foldable phone will be similar to Samsung’s.

According to rumors, the company’s first-ever foldable phone is codenamed “Peacock” and will feature an 8-inch LTPO OLED display panel with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It’s expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery, though it’s not clear whether it’ll have support for the blazing-fast 125W fast charging support. The foldable phone will be powered by Android 11-based Color OS 11.