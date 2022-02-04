We have been hearing about the Oppo Find X5 Pro leaks in bits and pieces in the last couple of weeks, but today’s leak by reliable German tech news website WinFuture gives us the complete details about the smartphone, including the specifications and renders.

What the german publication has posted isn’t something that we didn’t know as we’ve already seen the smartphone renders in a previous leak. However, today’s leaked renders show off the MariSilicon branding on the camera module. And for those who don’t know, MariSilicon is OPPO’s first self-designed imaging chip, built on 6nm process technology. According to the company, the new chip will improve the quality of photos and videos and further expand the feature set of its cameras. Additionally, OPPO has partnered with HASSELBLAD to develop the camera, similar to how OnePlus partnered with the camera giant for the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The most exciting part of the latest leak is not the renders but the specifications, as we haven’t heard about the hardware much until today.

Oppo Find X5 Pro leaked specifications

Oppo Find X5 Pro will be the company’s next-generation flagship phone, and according to the German publication, it measures in at 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm and with a weight of 218 grams. The publication also reports that the Find X5 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fixed storage. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen (120Hz)

When it comes to the cameras, rumor has it that it will offer a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP main camera (IMX766), a 50MP ultrawide camera (IMX766), and a 13MP telephoto camera (5X hybrid zoom, presumably 2X or 3X telephoto zoom). The smartphone will use a 32MP IMX709 camera for taking selfies and video calls. Housing the selfie camera will be a left-aligned punch-hole cutout on display.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro will pack a massive 5000 mAh battery with support for up to 80W wired charging. It will also support wireless charging, but details related to the wattage are currently not known. Other features include Gorilla Glass Victus, an under-display fingerprint sensor, an IP68 rating, and stereo speakers.

Oppo Find X5 leaked specifications

According to previous leaks, the non-pro Oppo Find X5 will be based on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for up to 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The next-generation OPPO Find X5 features a 6.78 inches display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Additionally, it’ll reportedly offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, though whether lower RAM and storage variants will be available are unknown. It’s said to use a 32MP selfie camera.

OPPO is rumored to launch the Find X5 in March.

via Android Authority