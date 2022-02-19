According to the company’s announcement, the Oppo Find X5 will be released on February 24.

This is expected to be the company’s next big flagship, and it will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, and OnePlus 10 series, which are also its contemporaries. We gave the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite positive evaluations, and we expect successors to all of those to be released in February.

Oppo’s Find X range has come to embody real premiumness, with top camera specs, stunning displays, and exquisite designs – however, they have yet to score as high in our list of the best smartphones as rivals from Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus.

While the business has confirmed the phone’s launch date, it hasn’t revealed much more about the device – fortunately, leaks and rumors have filled in many of the gaps. You can read everything there is to know about these phones, as well as what we want to see from them, down below.

Oppo Find X5 pricing and release date

Oppo has stated that its next-generation flagship phone will be unveiled on February 24, so we’ll see the new gadgets then.

In terms of pricing, there will most likely be a Pro, Neo, and Lite entry in the line, representing the top-end, mid-range, and entry-level entries, respectively, with each having a different price, so the Oppo Find X4 series might hit a few price points.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will cost £1,099 / AU$1,699 (about $1500), the Neo started at £699 / AU$1,199 (approximately $975), and the Lite went for £379 / AU$749 (approximately $530), so we could see similar costs for the Oppo Find X4 entry. However, we’ve continually grumbled about the exorbitant costs of the Pro models, so hopefully, we’ll see a price reduction.

Oppo Find X5 rumors and leaks

The company themselves has confirmed some Oppo Find X details. The primary one is the MariSilicon X neural processing unit, which adds AI optimization smarts to photography – more on the MariSilicon X here.

The phone will also be equipped with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, according to the company. The most important leaked information is that there will be three members of the family, probably a Lite, Neo, and Pro, as was the case last year.

The Pro has been thoroughly revealed in a large leak: it will reportedly include a 6.7-inch display with a 2K resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and AMOLED technology. It’ll have a 5,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a 32MP front-facing camera, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a third 13MP telephoto camera, according to reports. A second leak has already confirmed many of these data.

According to a different source, one of the Find X4 phones would have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 13MP telephoto camera with up to 2x optical zoom, and a 3MP tiny camera. A database listing also indicates that both the Oppo Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro have a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, as well as a 32MP front-facing camera.

According to a recent Oppo Find X4 leak, it may arrive with 125W charging. Oppo has already introduced this technology, but it did not confirm that it would be available on its forthcoming flagship smartphones at the time. According to tipper Digital Chat Station, some members of the Find X4 family will include the technology. If no other manufacturer beats Oppo to the accolade, this gadget will be the fastest charging smartphone in the world.

We don’t yet know which versions will include the technology, but history suggests that this type of functionality will be limited to the Pro model. This could imply that the regular Oppo Find X4 will support 65W charging.

What we hope to see

Here are some modifications and new features we’d like to see in the Oppo Find X5 series in comparison to prior Oppo phones and the competition in the category.

Some lower-cost options

If we had to give comments on past, Oppo Find phones, particularly the Pro variants, our first response would be ‘make it cheaper,’ printed in size 72 font, bold, and all capitals.

The Find X Pro phones are extremely expensive, and the Neo phones aren’t always competitive for their prices, and while there’s a lot to like about the phones, they can be difficult to suggest to individuals who don’t have a lot of money to spend. If Oppo cut the prices of its phones even little, they would be much simpler to promote as excellent value for money gadgets.

Reintroduce vegan leather

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was available in a premium-feeling faux leather (also known as vegan leather) edition that felt excellent in the hand and was readily grippable. The Find X3 Pro range ditched this luxurious-feeling material in favor of a normal glass back. We’d like to see the reintroduction of faux leather, as it represents the kind of premium-ness that the Pro phone’s price tag implies.

Now that even mid-range phones have top specs, the design department is one of the last remaining bastions for top-end phones to show themselves, and we’d like to see the Oppo Find X5 Pro win in this category.

A more powerful zoom camera

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom was named for its hybrid 10x zoom lens, which was fantastic for snapping shots of distant objects and was used by a few other Oppo phones (including the Find X2 Pro). However, the firm discontinued the use of this camera, and as a result, the Find X3 series lacked impressive zoom capabilities. Instead, ultra-wide and, in the case of the Pro phone, microscope photography was prioritized.

However, zooming is a key element of the phone photography experience for some people, and we’d like to see the camera return. If not, we’d want to see a comparable alternative.

A microSD card slot

While modern smartphones have plenty of internal capacity, professionals or power users may desire even more space on their phones for apps, videos, or images.

This is where MicroSD cards come in, as they can increase a handset’s internal capacity to 1TB or higher. However, many firms, including Oppo, have begun to remove the slots from their phones. We’d want to see the MicroSD slot returned to some of the Find X5 phones, preferably the Pro model, because, as the name says, it’s built for professionals.

The color orange

Orange is undoubtedly the ideal color for a smartphone because it is strong and brilliant, as well as eye-catching and appealing. For the same reasons, red and yellow come in second and third position.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was available in a gorgeous orange color, making it one of the most appealing smartphones we’d seen, but the Find X3 Pro was only available in blue. In comparison, it was a touch dull.

We’d like to see an orange phone again so that you can see it from a mile away.