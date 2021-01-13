Oppo Find X3, which is the successor of last year’s Find X2, is likely to release in March. Oppo’s official Weibo account has put up a cryptic post that says “See the #ImpossibleSurface in March.” The company’s Weibo post comes a few hours after the renders of the upcoming Find X3 leaked online. So, we’re willing to bet that Oppo’s latest post on Weibo just confirmed the launch window of the Find X2 successor. However, details about the exact release date are still unknown.

The Find X3 will feature a 6.7″ OLED display with a screen resolution of 1440p. The smartphone has support for adaptive refresh rate — it can go from 10 Hz all the way up to 120 Hz. On the back, you get four cameras — one 25x zoom ‘microscope’ macro lens, two 50 MP sensors from Sony and the other could be a 2x/3x zoom camera. Housing this camera is a weird camera bump as you can see in the above image. The smartphone will support wireless charging, which is currently missing in the Find X2, and will be based on Snapdragon 888.

Just like the Find X2, the back panel of its successor will have a vegan leather rear panel and not a glass panel. What this means is that the Find X3 won’t be a fingerprint magnet, unlike many of its rivals.

via GSMArena; Images: Evan Blass