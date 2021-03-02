Oppo is all set to hold an event on March 11 where it’s expected to launch the much-hyped Oppo Find X3 series, which includes Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite. Details about these three Find X3 phones have already been leaked online, but now, WinFuture has managed to obtain the complete specs of Oppo’s upcoming flagship series.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 888 coupled with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3216 x 1440 (QHD+) and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone will have a quad-camera setup, as previous rumors suggested. We’re talking about a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 13MP periscope camera with 2x zoom, and a 5MP macro lens with up to 25x zoom. For taking selfies, you’ll get a 32MP front camera.

Other specs include a 4,500mAh battery, 65W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC.

Oppo Find X3 Neo

According to WinFuture, Oppo Find X3 Neo will be powered by Snapdragon 865 coupled with 12GB of RAM and will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that has support for a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The Find X3 Neo features four cameras — a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide, 13MP telephoto, 2MP macro. Also, it features a 32MP selfie camera. Other features include a 4,500mAh battery, 65W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC.

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo Find X3 Neo will be powered by Snapdragon 765G coupled with 8GB of RAM and will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that has support for a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The Find X3 Neo features four cameras — a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro. Also, it features a 32MP selfie camera. Other features include a 4,300mAh battery, 65W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC.

Oppo Find X3 series specs