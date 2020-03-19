OPPO recently launched Oppo Find X2 Pro, a smartphone that is meant to go head to head against the likes of Galaxy S20 Ultra. While we don’t exactly don’t know whether the X2 Pro has the strength to beat Samsung’s and Apple’s flagships, Xiaomi’s Find X2 Pro has already made it to the prestigious list of YouTube Signature Devices.

For those unaware, YouTube Signature Devices, in simple words, is a list of smartphones that delivers “best-in-class YouTube experience by combining next-generation technologies, video performance, and reliability.” To qualify, a smartphone “must support high dynamic range, high frame rate, reliable DRM performance, 4K decoding, and use next-generation video codecs.”

Oppo Find X2 Pro making it to the list of YouTube Signature Devices is special for the Chinese company because it’s the first smartphone from OPPO to receive such an honor. Smartphones like OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, Google Pixel 4XL have already received the honor.

Talking about the Find X2 Pro, it’s powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with a great 3K QHD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO has included a triple camera setup on the back of this device which includes the 13MP periscope telephoto lens that allows you to take 10x zoom images.