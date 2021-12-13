OPPO recently dropped a teaser video of its first-ever foldable phone called OPPO Find N 5G, and people are praising the company for making the device compact. Tipster Ice universe even went on to the extent of saying that the Find N 5G will give tough competition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s also a possibility that the Find N 5G beats the Z Fold 3 sales if OPPO gets the pricing strategy and a couple of other things right.

According to reliable tipster Ice universe, OPPO Find N 5G won’t be more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In other words, OPPO’s foldable phone will either be priced similarly or be more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, we’re still unaware of the pricing of the new Find N 5G.

The tipster also rejects the rumors that claim the asking price of the Find N 5G will be 12,999 yuan and 13,999 yuan for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants respectively.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, foldable phones will be priced similarly to the normal flagship phones from next year. So, both Samsung and OPPO will face some fierce competition from rival brands. The result: the end-user gets to choose between a ton of brands, and cheaper options will also be there for those who are price sensitive.

Coming back to the OPPO Find N 5G, the foldable smartphone will feature an 8-inch LTPO OLED display panel with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Find N 5G is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery, though it’s not clear whether it’ll have support for the blazing-fast 125W fast charging support. The foldable phone will be powered by Android 12-based Color OS 12. It’ll fold inward, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.