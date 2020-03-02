Oppo announces Reno3 Pro smartphone with 6 cameras and advanced imaging features

Oppo today announced the new Reno3 Pro premium mid-range smartphone with 6 cameras and advanced imaging features. On the back of the device, you have got 13MP Telephoto Lens, 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 2MP Mono Lens, and 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens. On the front, you have got 44MP Ultra-clear Camera and 2MP Depth of Field Lens. With the 6 cameras, Oppo Reno3 supports the following imaging features:
- Dual Lens Bokeh Effect: The dual front camera algorithm achieves a binocular bokeh effect, that gives sharper edges and background gradients.
- Turn on the Ultra Night Mode, to take multiple photos simultaneously and get your perfect night picture.
- RENO3 Pro’s 13MP, 64MP, and 8MP cameras combine to achieve a full focal length shooting.
- RENO3 Pro captures amazing night pictures with the Ultra Dark Mode. The powerful NPU shortens imaging time and the multi-frame AI noise reduction helps to get clear pictures.
- 3cm Macro Photography.
- RENO3 Pro has once again raised the bar for video stabilization, utilizing the Ultra Wide-angle Lens to bring the new dual image stabilization function.
- Video Bokeh Effect: Highlight yourself with the industry best Video Bokeh Effect
- AI Beauty Video: High resolution camera and AI Beauty Algorithms combine to create pro-level effects.
- Video Zoom: Get an extraordinary close-up view in video mode.
Apart from the camera setup, Reno3 comes with all the specs you expect from a premium mid-range device in 2020. RENO3 Pro comes with a Super AMOLED Display that can adjust the brightness of the screen based on different usage scenarios. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 processor and an 8GB + 256GB memory/storage combo for great performance. RENO3 Pro features an extended high-current charging time, thanks to the new 30W of charging power, a 4025 mAh battery, and a battery temperature protection board.
Oppo Reno3 Pro will be available starting at Rs.29,990 (approx. $420) from March 6.
Source: Oppo