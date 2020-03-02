Oppo announces Reno3 Pro smartphone with 6 cameras and advanced imaging features

Oppo today announced the new Reno3 Pro premium mid-range smartphone with 6 cameras and advanced imaging features. On the back of the device, you have got 13MP Telephoto Lens, 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 2MP Mono Lens, and 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens. On the front, you have got 44MP Ultra-clear Camera and 2MP Depth of Field Lens. With the 6 cameras, Oppo Reno3 supports the following imaging features:

Dual Lens Bokeh Effect: The dual front camera algorithm achieves a binocular bokeh effect, that gives sharper edges and background gradients.

Turn on the Ultra Night Mode, to take multiple photos simultaneously and get your perfect night picture.

RENO3 Pro’s 13MP, 64MP, and 8MP cameras combine to achieve a full focal length shooting.

RENO3 Pro captures amazing night pictures with the Ultra Dark Mode. The powerful NPU shortens imaging time and the multi-frame AI noise reduction helps to get clear pictures.

3cm Macro Photography.

RENO3 Pro has once again raised the bar for video stabilization, utilizing the Ultra Wide-angle Lens to bring the new dual image stabilization function.

Video Bokeh Effect: Highlight yourself with the industry best Video Bokeh Effect

AI Beauty Video: High resolution camera and AI Beauty Algorithms combine to create pro-level effects.

Video Zoom: Get an extraordinary close-up view in video mode.

Apart from the camera setup, Reno3 comes with all the specs you expect from a premium mid-range device in 2020. RENO3 Pro comes with a Super AMOLED Display that can adjust the brightness of the screen based on different usage scenarios. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 processor and an 8GB + 256GB memory/storage combo for great performance. RENO3 Pro features an extended high-current charging time, thanks to the new 30W of charging power, a 4025 mAh battery, and a battery temperature protection board.

Oppo Reno3 Pro will be available starting at Rs.29,990 (approx. $420) from March 6.

Source: Oppo