After plenty of mixed reports on the status of OnwardMobility’s 5G BlackBerry phone, the suspiciously quiet smartphone has finally been officially cancelled.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that OnwardMobility will be shutting down,” the company announced on its website. As you might expect, this means that they will “no longer be proceeding with the development of an ultra-secure smartphone with a physical keyboard.”

As you might have noticed, OnwardMobility isn’t calling their “ultra-secure smartphone with a physical keyboard” a BlackBerry anymore, as it’s believed that they lost the licence to the BlackBerry name shortly before this official cancellation, as BlackBerry is reportedly looking to distance themselves from being a smartphone manufacturer.

While OnwardMobility understandably stated that “this is not the outcome we worked and hoped for,” the company didn’t comment on just what caused them to shut down the company. Following reports into the loss of the BlackBerry name, it was believed that the late Austin-based company could continue to create the smartphone themselves, however, this obviously hasn’t worked out.

With the global semiconductor shortage still affecting the manufacturers big and small, it’s hardly the biggest surprise that a new up and coming smartphone brand may have run into enough problems to make the project more trouble than it’s worth.