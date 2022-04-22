The war between Ukraine and Russia continues, which also means unceasing economic sanctions affecting the lives of countless Russians. Many businesses are also shutting down their operations and services in the country, and one of the latest updates now points to OnlyFans‘ move that temporarily pauses Russian creator accounts.

This is the second time the Russian content creators were faced with trouble on the platform due to the ongoing war. According to Rolling Stone, Russian OnlyFans creators were locked out of their accounts in February. In response, the company sent a note reading: “Please be informed that your country is not supported for payouts, therefore we are unable to assist you regarding that matter at this time.”

The company then restored the service, saying that “accounts will have full functionalities as long as we continue to have payment methods to support them.” However, things changed differently this time. With OnlyFan’s recent action, it is clear that its reach to find other payment methods to continue the service in the country is over. The company confirmed it with a statement to Motherboard.

“OnlyFans is a creator first business. Over the past few months we have explored several options to continue providing our services to creators impacted by the Russia / Ukraine war. However due to a further tightening of payment restrictions to and from Russia, OnlyFans can no longer properly serve our Russian creator community. As a result, we are taking steps to temporarily pause accounts where payments are received in Russia. We have asked impacted creators to contact support@onlyfans.com who can help address any queries regarding their accounts.”