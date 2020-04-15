Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Go 2 in an online event later this month, and the device has been listed by a variety of online retailers.

The latest is breakpoint.it, who revealed all the configurations of the device and its associated pricing, with the base specs being:

Display Size: 10 inch

Resolution: 1800×1200

CPU: Core m3-8100y, Pentium 4425y

RAM: 4GB, 8GB

SSD: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

LTE and non-LTE

Pricing: The variants are priced at EUR 626 ($683.40) for the cheapest Intel core m3-8100Y processor variant and EUR 960 ($1048.03) for the top Intel Pentium 4425Y variant.

The configurations are:

Another expected device, the Surface Book 3, has also seen it’s prices leaked earlier, which can be seen here.

