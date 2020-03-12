According to a Samsung Community moderator, the OneUI 2.1 update will be available for older Samsung Galaxy flagships including Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S9. The OneUI 2.1 update is currently available on recently-launched Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

While it’s not clear as to when Samsung will make the OneUI 2.1 update available for the older Galaxy flagships, it’s being said that the update will first reach the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 users. This is because both Note 10 series and S10 series are comparatively newer than the S9 and Note 9 series.

Although a small update, the OneUI 2.1 update packs some useful as well as interesting new features. With the new version of OneUI update installed, you’ll be able to use features like revamped AR Emoji, a new Music Share feature, streamlined Google Duo integration, Quick Share, options to switch to 120Hz mode(though it won’t be available for older Galaxy devices as they don’t feature a 120Hz display) and many more.

The OneUI 2.1 update also comes with an updated Clock app. The updated clock app lets you set Spotify as your alarm tune, which means you’ll be able to wake up to your favorite tune every day.

While we don’t know anything about the OneUI 2.1 update schedule, since the Android 10 update was rolled out to older Galaxy smartphones a couple of months ago, the new version of OneUI is likely to take at least another month or two or even more than that to appear on the Galaxy Note 10, Note 9 series and Galaxy S10, S9 handsets.

via SamMobile