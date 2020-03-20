Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy S20 series runs OneUI 2.1 update out of the box, but a few days ago, a Samsung community moderator confirmed that the latest OneUI update will be available to older Galaxy flagships too.

Now, another Samsung community moderator gave us more details about the availability of the OneUI 2.1 update. According to the moderator, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and Note 10 series will be the first non-S20 Galaxy phones to get the update and it will be available in three weeks. In other words, we can expect the update to become available for the S10 and Note 10 smartphones by mid-April.

Although a small update, the OneUI 2.1 packs some useful as well as interesting new features. With the new version of OneUI update installed, you’ll be able to use features like revamped AR Emoji, a new Music Share feature, streamlined Google Duo integration, Quick Share, options to switch to 120Hz mode(though it won’t be available for older Galaxy devices as they don’t feature a 120Hz display) and many more.

We currently don’t know as to when the new version of the OneUI update will be available for the Galaxy Note 9 and S9 smartphones. However, in likelihood, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and S9 users will have to wait for a little longer.

In related news, Samsung has already started working on OneUI 2.5 update and if rumored are to be believed, the upcoming Note 20 series will be run the OneUI 2.5 update out of the box.