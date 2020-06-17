Now that we’re only less than a month away from the launch fo the OnePlus Z, which may officially be called OnePlus Nord, we’re now getting to know more and more about the key details about OnePlus’ upcoming affordable smartphone.

According to a cryptic tweet posted by famous tipster Max J., OnePlus Nord is going to feature a quad-camera setup. As you can see below, the tipster posted an image that contains four cameras. However, the tipster didn’t give us any details about these cameras, meaning we’re still not sure about the resolution of the cameras.

Max’s tweet is contrary to what we heard about the OnePlus Nord camera from previous rumors. According to previous rumors, the smartphone will have three triple camera setup on the back, 64MP being the main camera, while the 16MP could be an ultra-wide lens, and the 2MP camera might either be a depth sensor, or it could be a macro shooter. For taking selfies, you get a 16MP front-facing hole punch camera.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery and will have support for 30W fast charging. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming OnePlus Z. The smartphone will rely on Snapdragon 765 for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone will be available at a price point of Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and according to sources close to the development, OnePlus Nord will officially be launched on July 10 in India.