In a cryptic tweet, famous tipster Max J. on Twitter hinted that the truly affordable OnePlus smartphone dubbed OnePlus Z, which will be will be cheaper than the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, will be launched in the month of July this year.

For those unaware, OnePlus Z, which was earlier called OnePlus 8 Lite, is just a revamped OnePlus X that was launched back in 2015. OnePlus had made no official announcement about a cheaper OnePlus smartphone yet, but according to previous rumors, the OnePlus Z will have its rectangular camera module located on the right side, as opposed to the center-aligned camera module in the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Rumor also has it that the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone will feature a 6.4-inch or a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel, under which there will be a fingerprint sensor, Type-C port on the bottom of the frame, an alert slider on the side and no headphone jack. It’ll be the first OnePlus smartphone to pack a Mediatek processor.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what will be the price of the upcoming affordable OnePlus smartphone. But rumors are to believed, the OnePlus Z might cost around $400.