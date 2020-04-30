OnePlus Z, which is going to be a revamped OnePlus X that was launched back in 2015, is going to be OnePlus’ upcoming new budget flagship. Although the company never talked about the device before, according to sources close to the development, the company is looking forward to releasing the OnePlus Z in the month of July this year.

And now that we’re only two months away from that release, leaks have started to surface online, giving us details on what the smartphone looks like. And now, Courtesy of True-Tech’s hands-on image of the OnePlus Z, we now have some key pieces of information about the upcoming budget flagship smartphone.

According to the leaked hands-on image, the upcoming OnePlus Z will feature a flat display with a centrally-aligned hole punch design, which is meant to make a room for the selfie camera. This is unlike the design of the display of the recently-released OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, both of which feature a curved display with a hole punch design located on the top left corner.

The above image also suggests that the OnePlus Z will pack the in-display fingerprint sensor, which is common in today’s OnePlus smartphones.

However, there are a lot of things that we don’t know about the smartphone, but as we approach the release date, we’ll develop more understanding about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone that is designed woo buyers that are looking for a budget flagship. That said, if rumors are to believed, the OnePlus Z will have its rectangular camera module located on the right side, as opposed to the center-aligned camera module in the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Rumor also has it that the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone will feature a 6.4-inch or a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel, under which there will be a fingerprint sensor, Type-C port on the bottom of the frame, an alert slider on the side and no headphone jack. It’ll be the first OnePlus smartphone to pack a Mediatek processor.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what will be the price of the upcoming affordable OnePlus smartphone. But rumors are to believed, the OnePlus Z might cost around $400.