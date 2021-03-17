OnePlus is confirmed to launch its first-ever smartwatch alongside the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. But before the launch even, we now have some key details about the upcoming smartwatch, thanks to Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal(via Pricebaba).

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Watch will have support for the Warp Charge technology, which can make the smartwatch last a whole day with just 20 minutes of charging. The tipster also claims that the watch will feature a 46mm dial, IP68 rating. Additionally, the smartwatch will be available in two color variants — silver and black.

OnePlus’ new smartwatch is also expected to come with other exciting features, including automatic workout detection, a swimming mode, sleep/heart-rate/stress tracking, and an SpO2 sensor. And powering the watch will be Google’s WearOS, which will also power the future Galaxy smartwatches. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about the price of the OnePlus Watch.

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Watch will have a circular design like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and unlike the Apple Watch, which features a square design. Meanwhile, OnePlus’ sister company OPPO also released a smartwatch earlier this year, but since it has a square design, these two will look different from each other, unlike OPPO Find X2 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both of which look very similar to each other.

Meanwhile, you can let us know whether or not you’re planning to buy the OnePlus Watch.