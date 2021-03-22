We’re only a day away from the launch of the OnePlus’ product event where the company is expected to launch a slew of new products, including the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus Watch. We extensively covered all the leaks related to both the OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus 9 series, and today, we got to know about another important piece of information about the upcoming smartwatch, courtesy of Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The tipster has revealed the price of the OnePlus Watch in Europe. According to Ishan, the OnePlus Watch will cost around €150 (~$178) in the European market. He also has a word of warning: do not convert the price to your own currencies as the price will be different in different regions.

If what Ishan claims is true, Xiaomi’s Mi Watch will be OnePlus’ main competitor as the former is available in Europe at the same price.

Pricing is not the only information that Ishan shared with us. His tweet also includes the renders of the smartwatch, and according to the renders, the smartwatch will be available in at least two color variants — Black and Silver.

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus Watch will feature a circular design, unlike the Apple Watch, which has a square design. It’s confirmed to be based on ‘RTOS’ and not Google’s WearOS. IP68 water and dust protection, a 46mm dial size, SpO2 or blood oxygen tracking, stress tracking, sleep analysis, heart-rate monitoring, 4GB of storage, Warp Charge will be some of the most exciting features of the smartwatch. You can know more about the smartwatch here.

OnePlus will talk more about its first-ever smartwatch tomorrow, March 23. Meanwhile, you can let us know if you’re excited about tomorrow’s OnePlus event.