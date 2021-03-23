OnePlus Watch officially launched, will be available for just $159

Along with the OnePlus 9 series smartphones, OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Watch. OnePlus Watch will support 110+ workout types, hands-free use for calls and with 20 minutes Warp Charge you can enjoy a week’s power. It also supports features like sleep tracking, 50+ watch faces, built-in GPS, IP67 rating and more.

OnePlus also announced some near integration with OnePlus TV. OnePlus Watch will turn down TV volume and turn off TV when you fall asleep watching TV.

OnePlus Watch will be available for 159 USD/159 Euro/16,999 INR.