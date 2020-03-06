OnePlus has already developed a thriving community and the company is now looking to take full advantage of it. The company is inviting OnePlus community members to share their ideas about ways to improve the OxygenOS.

The way it works is very simple. All you have to do is log in with your OnePlus community account and submit your ideas. OnePlus will then select the top five ideas based on the Like counts — the more the like you idea gets, the more is the chance of your idea earning a spot in the list of top five ideas.

This simply means in order to make sure that your idea gets attention from OnePlus, You’ll have to do a slightly more than just submit your idea; you’ll have to make sure that your idea gets the most likes, or at least you’re idea make it to the top five list.

There are some real benefits if you submit ideas. If OnePlus adopts your idea, you’ll be able to win a VIP ticket to an upcoming OnePlus event and a round trip with a one-night accommodation. The five most liked ideas will get 1,000 Community credits, Customized Community badge, and a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. Submitting an idea will also earn you 20 Community credits.

There are only three things that you’ll have to remember. One, you won’t be able to like your own idea and if you want to like an idea, you’ll be able to like it just once. Thirdly, you have limited time to submit your idea — the campaign will run from March 5 to April 30, 2020.