Following the footsteps of Samsung and many other Android OEMs, OnePlus is now planning to add its own theme store to its “next major OS update,” according to an official forum post. While the company didn’t mention OxygenOS 12, it goes without saying that the “next major OS update” that the company is referring to is the OxygenOS 12 update.

As per the company, the theme store is one of the most requested features. And finally, the company has decided to add it to OxygenOS, but it wants to discuss the feature with select users before making it live for the general public. The company is holding an Open Ears Forum on May 18 where selected users will be able to give feedback about the upcoming new feature. You can become a member of the small team by clicking on this link.

The selected users will receive some gifts from the company for their valuable feedbacks. The selected users will receive a goodie bag, containing a Hasselblad postcard, an OEF pin, and a T-shirt. So, if you’re a OnePlus user, it’s worth it to invest your time in this.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about what OnePlus’ themes will look like, but we can surely get some idea from the above image. We’re expecting OnePlus to share more about this news in the coming months. Meanwhile, those excited about the new OnePlus theme store can let us know down in the comments section.