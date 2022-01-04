OnePlus has finally teased its upcoming flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, on its website. The teaser reveals the color variants the smartphone will be available in — Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest. Also, it confirms that the camera module will feature the HASSELBLAD branding. Beyond that, the company reveals no information about the ‘Pro’ model.

Luckily, we know quite a lot about the OnePlus 10 Pro, thanks to previous leaks. Rumor has it that it’ll be launched in China first, on January 14. While the company hasn’t confirmed when it’ll be available globally, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the company won’t take much time to bring the smartphone to India. So, it’s highly likely that users in India will be able to get their hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro in late January or early February.

OnePlus 10 Pro rumored specs

According to rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will have a hole-punch design to house the 32 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will reportedly have a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 50MP super wide-angle, and an 8MP camera. The tipster also claims the OnePlus 10 Pro to be equipped with 80W wired flash charging technology and 80W wireless flash charge, so it’ll charge faster than its predecessor. Interestingly enough, this is contradictory to what we heard previously — that it will feature the blazing-fast 125W fast charging technology.

OnePlus has so far remained tight-lipped about its upcoming flagship series, but the company recently confirmed that it’ll launch flagship phones based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It wasn’t hard to guess that OnePlus was talking about the OnePlus 10 series.

How many of you’re waiting to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro? Let’s know down in the comments.