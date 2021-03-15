OnePlus is all set to launch the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series on March 23, and alongside the smartphone, the Shenzhen tech firm is now confirmed to launch its first-ever smartwatch. On its Twitter profile, the company also teased the smartwatch, though it didn’t give us a glimpse of what the watch will look like — instead, it’s a mere confirmation that OnePlus Watch is coming on March 23.

While the company didn’t give us any details about its upcoming watch, reliable sources gave us key information about the product. Sources suggest that the OnePlus Watch will feature a circular design, unlike the Apple Watch and Oppo Watch, both of which have a square design. The company earlier hinted that the smartwatch will be powered by WearOS. Beyond that, we don’t know much about the product.

However, if rumors are to believed, OnePlus will also launch a Cyberpunk 2077 edition of its smartwatch, though it’s likely that the special edition won’t be launched alongside the regular version, even if the rumors are true.

The rumors of the OnePlus Watch first surfaced in 2016, but that obviously didn’t turn out to be true. Last year, however, the rumors re-surfaced suggesting that the company has plans to launch it in October 2020. But due to some complications with the production or software development, the tech firm had no choice but to postpone the launch. Luckily, the smartwatch is finally ready to see the daylight.

The March 23 event will also see OnePlus launching a low-cost OnePlus 9 smartphone, the OnePlus 9R. The smartphone will be less powerful than its siblings, the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. You can know more about the low-cost OnePlus phone here.

How many of you’re excited about the March 23 event? Let’s know down in the comments.