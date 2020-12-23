Rumors of OnePlus working on a smartwatch have been doing the rounds for quite a while now and while everyone expected the company to launch it alongside the OnePlus 8T series, the Shenzhen-based tech company reportedly delayed the launch to next year. Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted that it’s working on a smartwatch and that the company is working with Google’s WearOS team for better device interoperability across the ecosystems. Today, Pete Lau has given us more details on when we can expect the company’s first-ever smartwatch.

On his Twitter account, CEO Pete Lau confirmed that its smartwatch is going to hit the market early next year, though he didn’t mention the exact date, leaving us in the dark about exactly when we’ll be able to buy it. What’s even more disappointing is that we don’t what the watch will look like. Fortunately, we do have some idea about the overall design, courtesy of tipster Max Jambor.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Watch will have a circular design like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and unlike the Apple Watch, which features a square design. Meanwhile, OnePlus’ sister company OPPO also released a smartwatch earlier this year, but since it has a square design, these two will look different from each other, unlike OPPO Find X2 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both of which look very similar to each other. We’re willing to bet that more details about the smartwatch will surface online in the coming days. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest development about the watch.

How many of you’re excited about the smartwatch? Let us know down in the comments below.