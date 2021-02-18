After years of delay, OnePlus finally gave its word that it’ll launch its first-ever smartwatch in early 2021 and while the company didn’t share any details as to when exactly the smartwatch will hit the market, rumors are rife that the OnePlus Watch will see the daylight in the month of March this year. What’s disappointing, however, is that the renders of the smartwatch are yet to leak online, leaving us in the dark about the design of the smartwatch.

On the bright side, however, TechnikNews has spotted the design of what looks like OnePlus’ upcoming smartwatch on the German Patent and Trademark Office (GPTO) website. The patented smartwatch features a circular design as against the Apple Watch, which offers a square design. Tipster Max Jambor also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Watch will feature a circular design, and this gives us more reasons to believe that the company’s first-ever watch will look like what we just saw in the patent.

Interestingly, OnePlus filed a patent for not one but two smartwatches — one is the “normal” watch and the other is a “sport” version. While both the watches feature a circular design, there are some noticeable differences between the two. The sport version features a fluted bracelet, while the bracelet of the normal version appears to be smooth.

Gallery

There are more similarities than differences. Both the watches have two buttons on the side of the watch and four sensors on the back, likely for measuring blood pressure, blood oxygen level, heart rate, etc. We can also two pins on the back to let your charge the watch.

Gallery

While these patents give us some idea about what OnePlus’ future smartwatches will look like, there is no guarantee that the first-ever OnePlus Watch will feature the exact same design as you just saw in the patent. Also, the patent discusses two smartwatches, but we’re not sure whether the company will launch two smartwatches next month. Long story short, there are still a lot of questions that remained unanswered. Rest assured, we’ll keep updated as soon as we get any new information about the company’s upcoming watch.

How many of you’re excited about OnePlus’ upcoming smartwatch? Do let us know in the comments below.