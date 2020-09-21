OnePlus has released a new Open Beta update for OnePlus 7 and 7T. Open Beta 18 brings gaming-related features and was released to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro last week. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update:

CHANGELOG

System Fixed the known issues with screen recorder Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally Updated Android security patch to 2020.09 Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Game space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Community Add the Best Answer function, which allows you to mark others’ answers. Best Answer will also be rewarded with experience points Add mall function, you can buy mobile phones and other OnePlus products more conveniently Optimized the log information capture function



If you’re already using OxygenOS Open Beta then you can go to Settings and download the latest update. Alternatively, you can download the zip file from OnePlus’s website and manually install the latest update.