OnePlus is hyping its upcoming affordable OnePlus Nord up before the official release, and rightly so. The company is giving us small details about the smartphone pretty much every other day. It posted a documentary video a couple of days back, revealing what the front and back of the smartphone looks like. Today, @OnePlusLiteZThing has posted another video on Instagram, but unfortunately, it didn’t reveal anything new.

The latest video confirms the dual punch hole camera design and the OnePlus logo at the back of the smartphone. Interestingly, though, the video suggests that OnePlus Nord has a camera module that is rectangular in shape, something that doesn’t go in line with what saw in the last video, which suggested an L-shaped camera module for the upcoming affordable OnePlus handset. And that leaves us no choice but to wait until the official launch to know which camera module OnePlus Nord finally settles on. You can check out the video below.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone. It’ll rely on Snapdragon 765G for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is rumored to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and will officially be launched on July 10 in India.