OnePlus has launched its mobile payment service, OnePlus Pay in China. The Shenzhen-based company promised to launch its mobile payment service last year at the OnePlus 7T series launch event.

According to ITHome, the OnePlus Pay payment service is available in the “Wallet” App of OnePlus 7T series. OnePlus Pay currently supports banking cards from Guangfa Bank, Minsheng Bank, and SPDB, and the credit cards of Guangfa Bank and SPDB.

The new payment service is available only in China at this moment and the smartphones that have support for it are OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. But according to sources, OnePlus is working towards making the payment service available for other OnePlus smartphones. Also, the company will also launch the payment service outside of China — it’s will be launched in both India and the United States in the coming days. However, we currently don’t have any information on the exact launch date.

Although not confirmed, OnePlus could talk more about its mobile payment service at the OnePlus 8 launch event, which is set to take place on April 15 and will be online-only.

via 9to5google; Gizchina