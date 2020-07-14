OnePlus is planning to announce the OnePlus Nord later this month. The company has already a lot about the device through posts on various social media websites.

Now a post by Zack from JerryRigEverything has confirmed the battery capacity of the device. Zack posted an image of the internals of the OnePlus Nord which shows a bright blue battery with 4115mAh Typical capacity and 4010mAh rated capacity.

OnePlus Nord is expected to launch on July 21 with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It will also feature a dual front-facing camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India.